Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $390,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.76. The company had a trading volume of 157,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.