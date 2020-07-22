Sunflower Bank N.A. Invests $637,000 in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,967 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture by 47.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 5,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $999,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,181,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,459 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,243. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $223.16. 80,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,743. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $210.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.07. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $224.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 31.51%. The company had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Accenture from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Accenture from $165.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.44.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

