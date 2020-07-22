Sunflower Bank N.A. Purchases Shares of 253,435 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 253,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,038,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.0% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.3% in the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 231.9% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 184,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,311,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $43.46. The company had a trading volume of 866,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

