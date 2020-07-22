Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Price Target Raised to $25.00

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 1.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SUN. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunoco from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.78.

SUN traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 5,718 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,986. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -822.00 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sunoco has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.02.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 10.69%. Sunoco’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunoco will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,338,000 after buying an additional 1,555,639 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 759,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,876,000 after buying an additional 255,118 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 399,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after buying an additional 133,015 shares during the last quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 320,875 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 153,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 296,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,644,000 after buying an additional 5,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

