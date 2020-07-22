SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.02

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.02 and last traded at C$6.87, with a volume of 26356 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $684.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.48.

Get SunOpta alerts:

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$450.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$462.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.