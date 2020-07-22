Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.40

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SGI. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Superior Gold from C$0.75 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million and a P/E ratio of -8.47. Superior Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.33 and a 1 year high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

