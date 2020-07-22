Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) PT Raised to C$1.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Superior Gold (CVE:SGI) had its price target upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.00 to C$1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGI. Pi Financial set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Superior Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark increased their price target on shares of Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.40 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on Superior Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, July 9th.

Superior Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$1.25. The company has a market cap of $68.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.71.

Superior Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold resource properties. Its principal asset is the Plutonic gold Mine that is located approximately 800km north east of Perth, Western Australia. The company was formerly known as 2525908 Ontario Inc and changed its name to Superior Gold Inc December 2016.

