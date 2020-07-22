Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.73

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$11.73 and last traded at C$11.62, with a volume of 85117 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.15.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of -775.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.41.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.59. The company had revenue of C$840.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$980.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Superior Plus Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,800.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.