Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Sold by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,198 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Suzano were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 4,409.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Suzano by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 15,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Suzano stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,190. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $10.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Suzano had a negative net margin of 51.71% and a positive return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Suzano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

About Suzano

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue paper, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the plant genetic research and development for forestry, biopower, and biofuel industries.

