Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires 20,875 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 1,098.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,875 shares during the quarter. Roper Technologies comprises 3.0% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $8,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 750.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 57.4% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.44.

NYSE:ROP traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $420.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,627. Roper Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $240.00 and a fifty-two week high of $420.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $43.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $395.64 and a 200-day moving average of $360.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

In other news, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total transaction of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,415,607. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.