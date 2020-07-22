Swarthmore Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 39,400 Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Swarthmore Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 39,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 494.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VMBS stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $54.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,999. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.97. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $50.77 and a 1 year high of $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.082 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.