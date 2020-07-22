Swarthmore Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1,195.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 3.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 36.5% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO traded up $10.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $413.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a market cap of $163.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $409.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.89, for a total value of $6,997,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,946 shares in the company, valued at $103,198,655.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock valued at $33,044,350 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TMO. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

