Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 26,729 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Swarthmore Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,117.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,729 shares during the quarter. Anthem comprises approximately 2.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $7,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after buying an additional 3,204,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at about $774,815,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after buying an additional 1,298,029 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after buying an additional 1,292,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

ANTM traded up $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $266.36. The company had a trading volume of 48,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,468. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $171.03 and a one year high of $309.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $268.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.62. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANTM. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,899.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.