Swarthmore Group Inc. Purchases 7,750 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

Swarthmore Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,550.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.6% of Swarthmore Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Swarthmore Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $4,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.80, for a total value of $592,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 6,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $3,961,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,894 shares in the company, valued at $5,158,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,517 shares of company stock valued at $8,339,284 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $555.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $640.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $588.09.

NYSE:SHW traded up $8.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $622.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,779. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $580.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $547.01. Sherwin-Williams Co has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $615.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 53.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

