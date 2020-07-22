SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Given Neutral Rating at Credit Suisse Group

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SWMAY. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $38.63. 22,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,249. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13.

SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 78.21%. The firm had revenue of $426.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About SWEDISH MATCH A/ADR

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Sweden, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Snus and Moist Snuff, Other Tobacco Products, Lights, and Other Operations segments. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment offers snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, Göteborgs Rapé, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

