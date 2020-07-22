Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Stock Position Lifted by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,822,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,700 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. comprises about 1.2% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $103,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.19. 327,123 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,190,474. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $353.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.78 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $0.3304 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

