Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Receives Hold Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPR. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.85.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 247,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,726,400. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $10.18 and a 52 week high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 16.58% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,808.00. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,264 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $5,239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tapestry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,610 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tapestry by 0.4% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 224,464 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 25,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

