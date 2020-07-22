TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,685,064 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,267,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,952,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,231,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $233,389,000 after buying an additional 617,015 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 63.7% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 781,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $150,529,000 after buying an additional 304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 739,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $140,090,000 after buying an additional 264,672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $326.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,214. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $330.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $307.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 89,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total value of $20,000,348.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,230.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $23,034,370. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $210.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.84.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

