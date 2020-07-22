TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 83,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,273,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,185,401,000 after buying an additional 24,836,270 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,551,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $271,810,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 287.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,869,439 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $275,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.86.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.71, for a total value of $61,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 292,429 shares in the company, valued at $8,980,494.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $4,814,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 712,000 shares of company stock worth $21,851,520 in the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.77. 353,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,162,210. Uber Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.26) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.