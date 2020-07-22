TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Buys New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,671 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Square during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Square by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 91,518 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Square by 766.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Square by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Cowen cut Square from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Square from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stephens cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Square from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Square from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.37.

SQ traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.47. 214,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,665,960. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a PE ratio of 201.57 and a beta of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.50. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $133.81.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Square had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 0.44%. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 6,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $554,302.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,366.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $215,391.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,085,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,574 shares of company stock worth $3,473,975 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

