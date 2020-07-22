TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Grows Position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) by 101.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,347 shares during the quarter. Bilibili accounts for approximately 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Bilibili worth $14,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,931,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,324,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 32.9% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,107,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,772,000 after buying an additional 768,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 156.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,333,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,648,000 after buying an additional 1,423,272 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the first quarter valued at about $37,354,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,501,000. Institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BILI traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.34. The company had a trading volume of 79,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,256,958. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.20. Bilibili Inc – has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $51.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $327.02 million during the quarter. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 21.20%. Equities analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc – will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BOCOM International lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Nomura increased their target price on Bilibili from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.