TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Has $4.30 Million Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. raised its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 630,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,200 shares during the quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 31,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,123,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 99,070 shares during the last quarter. 61.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GE. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on General Electric from $13.50 to $8.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.17.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,932,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,893,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 61.07 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

