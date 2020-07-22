TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Makes New $2.87 Million Investment in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 206,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Arconic at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arconic by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 24,849 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Arconic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 403,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Arconic by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,454,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after purchasing an additional 76,618 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Arconic in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In other Arconic news, CFO Erick R. Asmussen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,704.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $374,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996 over the last ninety days.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.14. The stock had a trading volume of 12,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,684,124. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $19.69.

About Arconic

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

