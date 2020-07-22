TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases 10,100 Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 631.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 1.7% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $910.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.09.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total transaction of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares in the company, valued at $17,527,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $19,443,142 over the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $18.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,586.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,971,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,244,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. Tesla Inc has a fifty-two week low of $211.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,794.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,142.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $781.73. The company has a market cap of $294.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,782.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

