TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Purchases Shares of 554,300 Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 554,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,194,000. Schlumberger comprises about 1.4% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 114,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,193 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 176,970 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB stock traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $19.09. 570,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,718,025. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.00. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.49 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47, a P/E/G ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Schlumberger from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $614,564.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

