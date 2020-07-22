TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Sells 157,300 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 157,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.1% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $15,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. State Street Corp grew its position in Alibaba Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,975,313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,385,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,287,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,999,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth about $5,093,652,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,480,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,010,572,000 after acquiring an additional 503,122 shares during the last quarter. 47.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $241.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.38.

Shares of BABA stock traded down $7.66 on Wednesday, hitting $250.24. 10,948,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,846,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $151.85 and a one year high of $268.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.