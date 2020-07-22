TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Takes Position in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Shake Shack at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in Shake Shack by 137.9% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,592,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,858,000 after buying an additional 1,502,957 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,962,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after purchasing an additional 664,733 shares in the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter worth about $18,870,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth about $19,086,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 50.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 701,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 235,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.90. The stock had a trading volume of 25,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,069. Shake Shack Inc has a one year low of $30.01 and a one year high of $105.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.63.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $143.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.31 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $1,378,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,957. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,750. 14.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHAK shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Shake Shack from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.19.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

