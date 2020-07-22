TB Alternative Assets Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW)

TB Alternative Assets Ltd. reduced its stake in Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,754,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,500 shares during the quarter. Puxin comprises approximately 1.9% of TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. TB Alternative Assets Ltd.’s holdings in Puxin were worth $14,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEW. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Puxin by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 42,713 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Puxin in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEW traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $10.76. The company had a trading volume of 17,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Puxin Limited has a 52-week low of $3.62 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.75. The company has a market cap of $879.70 million, a PE ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $106.11 million for the quarter.

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

