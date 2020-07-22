Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Cut to C$65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC lifted their target price on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on shares of Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tc Pipelines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

Shares of TSE:TRP traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$60.28. 664,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,573,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$64.62. Tc Pipelines has a 12 month low of C$4.71 and a 12 month high of C$60.38.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.0456344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

