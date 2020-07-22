TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TELE2 AB/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded TELE2 AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

TLTZY traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.20. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,300. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. TELE2 AB/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

