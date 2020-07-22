Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Increased by Riverstone Advisors LLC

Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Teleflex accounts for 2.1% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Teleflex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,652,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,362,626,000 after acquiring an additional 357,882 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Teleflex by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,914,980 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,821,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 724,461 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,155,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teleflex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 702,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $205,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Teleflex during the 4th quarter valued at $159,235,000. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John Deren sold 1,093 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $360,799.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,253 shares in the company, valued at $413,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.26, for a total value of $68,452.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,039.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $389.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,876. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.02. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $221.27 and a 1-year high of $398.65.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $630.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.07 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFX. UBS Group cut their target price on Teleflex from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $395.00 to $385.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.40.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

