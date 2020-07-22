Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.14-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.26-3.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.09 billion.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $138.50. 343,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,975. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $137.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market capitalization of $125.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $125.79.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.