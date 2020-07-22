Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 5.0% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,411,603,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,824,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,771,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,140 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after purchasing an additional 942,774 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $628,819,000 after buying an additional 519,525 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2,841.5% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 528,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after buying an additional 510,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $11.06 on Wednesday, reaching $414.15. The company had a trading volume of 60,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,406. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $409.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $331.24.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

