Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.57

Thomson Reuters Corp (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$94.57 and last traded at C$93.90, with a volume of 33379 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRI. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$73.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Thomson Reuters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$92.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$96.78.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.9489335 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sean Cannizzaro sold 11,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$96.60, for a total transaction of C$1,154,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$136,592.40.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

