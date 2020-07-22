Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.12

Toromont Industries Ltd (TSE:TIH) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$73.12 and last traded at C$72.46, with a volume of 28929 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$66.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$82.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut Toromont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$70.38.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$715.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Toromont Industries Ltd will post 3.5895865 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.40%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$680,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$140,760. Also, Director Scott Medhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.59, for a total value of C$187,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,845,344.84. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock worth $874,313.

About Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

