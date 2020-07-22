Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Hits New 12-Month High at $61.85

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$61.85 and last traded at C$61.64, with a volume of 474977 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.19.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$61.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6919045 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

