Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.02

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.02 and last traded at C$12.87, with a volume of 162805 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.31.

TOU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$16.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$19.66.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.38 per share, with a total value of C$123,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,636,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$106,879,852.18. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.