Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Trading Up 5.7%

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD)’s share price was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $458.65 and last traded at $457.65, approximately 1,206,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 2,054,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $433.03.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.57.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $296.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.57, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.67.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trade Desk Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $94,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,131,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 254,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $77,400,320.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,671,135.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 334,484 shares of company stock valued at $103,325,919 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 139.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,841,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,508 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 567,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,582,000 after purchasing an additional 23,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 468,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,750,000 after purchasing an additional 244,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 451,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,210,000 after purchasing an additional 252,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.