Trane (NYSE:TT) Stock Position Lifted by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,892 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Trane during the first quarter worth approximately $9,771,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter worth $6,526,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at $3,671,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Trane during the first quarter valued at about $13,428,000. Finally, AXA acquired a new position in Trane during the first quarter worth about $10,893,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane alerts:

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,827.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Trane from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Trane in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Trane from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Trane presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.67. The company had a trading volume of 39,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,742. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.61. Trane has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $146.85.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.07). Trane had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Research analysts expect that Trane will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.