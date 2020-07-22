TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.00

TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSE:RNW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$15.00 and last traded at C$14.92, with a volume of 54088 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RNW shares. AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Monday, July 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.58.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$14.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.40%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

