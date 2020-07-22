TransAlta (TSE:TA) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.57

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$8.57 and last traded at C$8.55, with a volume of 47208 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TA shares. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC upped their target price on TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.66.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$606.00 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

