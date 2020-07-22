TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) Trading Up 1,337.5%

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) shares were up 1,337.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$0.69, approximately 238,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,692% from the average daily volume of 13,315 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26. The stock has a market cap of $23.83 million and a PE ratio of -1.72.

Get TransAtlantic Petroleum alerts:

TransAtlantic Petroleum (TSE:TNP) (NYSE:TAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$11.22 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 5 onshore exploration licenses and 17 onshore production leases covering an area of 438,000 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 14,783 Mbbl of oil and 4,158 Mmcf of natural gas located in Turkey; and a production concession covering an area of approximately 163,000 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAtlantic Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.