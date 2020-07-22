Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.37

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 130220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price objective on Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.55.

Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$156.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tricon Capital Group Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$180,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,194,707.82. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738 over the last three months.

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.

