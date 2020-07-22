Tricon Capital Group (TSE:TCN) Sets New 52-Week High at $9.37

Tricon Capital Group Inc (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$9.37 and last traded at C$9.40, with a volume of 130220 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.
Several brokerages have recently commented on TCN. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a C$9.25 price objective on Tricon Capital Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$10.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Tricon Capital Group from C$13.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 36.55.
In other news, Director Gary Berman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.02 per share, with a total value of C$180,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 908,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,194,707.82. Insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,738 over the last three months.
Tricon Capital Group Company Profile (TSE:TCN)
Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager focused on the residential real estate industry in North America. The firm owns and manages on behalf of third-party investors a portfolio of investments in land and homebuilding assets, single-family rental homes, manufactured housing communities, and multi-family development projects.
