Trilogy Capital Inc. Acquires 6,490 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 529,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,490 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.9% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $19,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $86,000.

Shares of SPEM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.28. The stock had a trading volume of 60,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,878. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $25.10 and a 12 month high of $38.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.