Trilogy Capital Inc. Buys 3,968 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,387,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 45,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 19,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,599,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,742,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356,193 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGU stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $73.95. 2,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,093,315. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF has a twelve month low of $49.12 and a twelve month high of $75.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.