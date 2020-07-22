Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $121,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $598,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 482,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,033,000 after acquiring an additional 93,114 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth $221,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.0% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 494,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,467,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.91. The stock had a trading volume of 58,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,426,473. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.22.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $24.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

MPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.64.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

