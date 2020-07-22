Trilogy Capital Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trilogy Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 586,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,676 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.85. 240,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,257,967. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

