Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $11.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Trilogy Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned about 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $11,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

VSS stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.77. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.32. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $112.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

