Trilogy Capital Inc. Has $14.66 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Trilogy Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $14,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 3,884 shares during the period. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.59. The stock had a trading volume of 16,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,768. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $139.41.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.