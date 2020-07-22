Trilogy Capital Inc. Increases Position in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,984 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 180,476 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1,853.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 94,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 89,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.49. 66,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,587,692. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.52.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $366,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,995 shares of company stock worth $5,032,144 over the last three months. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STX. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.39.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

